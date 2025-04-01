Defence Secretary releases special issue of Hindi magazine ‘Samvad’

A special issue of Hindi magazine Samvad, featuring ‘Transparency and Participation in Government Work’, was unveiled by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here on Tuesday.

The in-house magazine, published by the Office of Joint Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer (Official Language Section), is aimed to provide a platform to the creative talent of the personnel and encourage them to carry out official work in Hindi.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that for the first time, two issues of the magazine are being published in a year. A total of 31 articles based on the subject matter have been published in this magazine, written by civilian and defence personnel of various ranks.

As part of the event, the Defence Secretary distributed prizes to the winners of ‘Hindi Pakhwada’ organised in the Chief Administrative Office. A Rolling Trophy and cash prize were given to the A-4(B) section for carrying out maximum work in Hindi. Certificates and cash prizes were also given to the winners of the competition, which was organised during the Vigilance Awareness Week.