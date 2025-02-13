Gupta urges LG for implementation of PM-ABHIM, HIMS

BJP MLA-elect Vijender Gupta on Thursday wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena urging him to implement Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and Health Information Management System (HIMS) in Delhi.

In his letter addressed to the LG, he said PM-ABHIM, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, has been successfully implemented across the country except in Delhi because of the “political obstinacy and corruption” of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“Delhi’s healthcare system has collapsed under the misgovernance of AAP. Instead of improving hospitals, Arvind Kejriwal’s government focused solely on false publicity. The healthcare reforms that the people of Delhi had hoped for never materialized,” he charged.

In addition to PM-ABHIM, he also requested for the implementation of the HIMS.He explained that this digital system would enhance transparency and efficiency in patient care and hospital administration.

“The Central government has already successfully implemented HIMS in major hospitals, including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and 738 other healthcare centers. However, the AAP government deliberately refused to adopt it in Delhi, causing unnecessary difficulties for patients in hospitals,” Gupta said.

Accusing the previous government of deliberately blocking Central healthcare schemes, jeopardising the health of Delhi’s citizens, he said “AAP’s focus was only on advertising rather than hospital improvements. When the Central government was offering thousands of crores for Delhi’s healthcare, why was it not accepted? The AAP must answer to the people of Delhi.”

“It is time to move beyond political agendas and ensure the best possible healthcare services for the people of Delhi. Once the BJP government takes charge, these schemes will be implemented with full force, making Delhi a leading city in the healthcare sector,” added Gupta.