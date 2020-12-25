Union tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel today said that there was no rule of law in West Bengal.

Mr Patel today visited the bereaved family members of Ulen Roy, who had died of shotgun injuries in BJP’s Uttarkanya Avijan, at Gazoldoba in Jalpaiguri today.

Mr Patel said, “There is no rule of law and even no constitution. There is only loot that continues in West Bengal.”

“Father of Ulen Roy is demanding justice. Mamata Banerjee, who tried to stop BJP by killing Roy, should know my party will try hard to give them justice. We do not fear you,” he added.

He asserted, “BJP will come to power in Bengal after four months by winning 200 seats.”