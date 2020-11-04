A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court today upheld an earlier order for a second post mortem of BJP worker Madan Ghorui.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Mousumi Bhattacharya of Calcutta HC directed that the post mortem be conducted by 5 November in the presence three doctors and there would be videography of the entire process.

Two persons designated by the deceased’s family can be present during the post mortem, it was directed. A report of the post mortem is to be placed before the Court by 10 November.

Other documents relating to the case are also to be placed. The matter will come up for hearing again on 18 November.

Protests, demonstrations and road blockades over allegations of political violence and custodial death returned to the state, barely a couple of days after Durga Puja was over.

Bengal BJP leaders held a protest near Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in Kolkata over the alleged custodial death of Ghorui, a BJP worker from Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district.

Family members of Ghorui, along with State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu and Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul held a demonstration for hours at the venue demanding probe by a central investigating agency into the death.

The Calcutta High Court had directed a fresh post mortem in the case.The state government had moved a Division Bench against the order.