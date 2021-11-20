Khattar breaks 50-year-old myth, visits Kapalmochan Mela

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has broken a 50-year-old myth by participating in the historic Kapalmochan Mela (fair), not attended by the state CM for the last 50 years, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, Khattar also broke a 30-year-old myth by visiting Madhuban of Karnal, a place not visited by a Haryana CM for the last 30 years. Participating in the historic Kapalmochan Mela, near Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district, Khattar said in the last fifty years, he is the only CM who has reached here by breaking many myths and superstitions.

“I do not believe in such superstition. A few days before the start of the mela, I had received such information that after the year 1970, no CM had visited the Kapalmochan Mela, earlier Punjab Ministers and Chief Ministers also used to come to this fair. Today I have come to attend this programme after cancelling two scheduled meetings,” the CM said.

“Even before this, I have come here once for darshan. Similar superstition is also believed about Madhuban of Karnal. While being the CM, I have also reached Madhuban thrice in different programmes whereas for the last 30 years no other Chief Minister has gone to Madhuban except me,” he added.

The CM first offered prayers at Gurdwara Kapalmochan here today, and then offered prayers at the Ghat of the ancient white Gaubachha temple, Rin Mochan Sarovar and Surajkund Sarovar. While congratulating the people on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab of Guru Nanak Dev, he explained the religious and historical importance of this area.

The CM said about two lakh devotees took a dip of faith in Kapalmochan Mela last evening. He said this area also has a lot of importance from a cultural point of view.

Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh had arrived at this pious place. Considering all these factors we have taken several steps for the development of this sector, he said.

Apart from Shri Kapalmochan Teerth, Shrine Board has been formed for the development of Shri Badrinarayan, Shri Mata Mantradevi and Shri Kedarnath. The grand Guru Gobind Singh Martial Arts Museum has been constructed at Kapalmochan at a cost of Rs Three Crore.

Khattar said every year International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav is celebrated in Kurukshetra to preserve Indian culture and make the coming generations aware of its rich traditions.