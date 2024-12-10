Kejriwal’s deceptive assurances to Delhi’s auto drivers will no longer work: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he attempted to sell dreams to Delhi’s auto rickshaw drivers with his announcements.

Sachdeva remarked that for over the past 10 years, Kejriwal has allegedly been deceiving auto drivers. Though he calls them family, he has done nothing to improve their working conditions, he pointed out.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of selling hollow dreams to the auto-rickshaw drivers, be it during the Covid pandemic period, or during the present day.

Sachdeva on Tuesday met some auto drivers at his office, carefully listened to their demands, and accepted them.

He has promised them of bringing a meaningful change in their lives, if the BJP comes to power in Delhi during the upcoming assembly elections.

Sachdeva informed that if the BJP is elected to power, children of all licensed auto drivers will receive free school education, and scholarships will be provided to those wishing to pursue higher education.

Secondly, the BJP leader said that a life insurance coverage scheme will be introduced for all auto drivers in Delhi.

The BJP leader has also said that housing benefits will also be provided to the auto drivers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said that ‘halt and go’ stands for auto-rickshaws will be established across the city’s colonies in collaboration with the traffic police.

Sachdeva also assured that the auto-drivers, through the E-Auto Support, will receive monthly electricity recharge subsidies for two years.

He also told the auto drivers that the BJP will ensure corruption control across all the fitness centres by way of forming committees that will have two representatives of auto drivers.