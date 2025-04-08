Six injured as reckless driver mows down pedestrians in Old Rajinder Nagar

An incident of rash driving led to a serious accident at around 6 pm on Monday on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar, leaving six people injured, police said.

According to initial reports, a car being driven recklessly struck several pedestrians on the busy stretch, causing panic in the area.

Among the injured, five individuals are students preparing for the UPSC examinations, while the sixth was a visitor to the locality.

Police confirmed that all six sustained injuries but are currently in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene, and officials have confirmed that legal action is being taken against the individual.

Notably, a medical examination of the apprehended driver is being conducted to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.