Delhi CM inaugurates slum development projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated new development projects and inspected ongoing ones in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

She highlighted that a special allocation of Rs 700 crore has been made to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), specifically for slum improvement.

Gupta reiterated that the Delhi government is fully committed to providing all basic amenities to slum residents.

She also reviewed projects related to water supply, roads, sanitation, urban development, drainage systems, electricity, and civic amenities across various areas of the constituency.

The CM’s inspection aimed to identify public grievances firsthand and ensure their prompt resolution.

Officials from all relevant departments, including PWD, DJB, MCD, DDA, IFCD, and Tata Power Limited, were present during the visit. The CM directed them to ensure the timely completion of works with strict adherence to quality standards.

Gupta affirmed the government’s resolve to extend the benefits of development to every street and neighborhood, ensuring a dignified, beautiful, and comfortable life for every citizen.

She criticized the previous government for neglecting these communities and accused it of using them merely as vote banks.

Gupta asserted that the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to bring about real, ground-level transformation.

Notably, on Tuesday, newly constructed works in 40 lanes of the Ayurvedic Camp area, developed by DUSIB, were officially completed and handed over for public use.

She further elaborated on a special government initiative for slum residents, aimed at providing clean, safe housing along with enhanced infrastructure.

The scheme includes paved roads, proper drainage systems, children’s play parks, schools for girls, and access to clean drinking water.

The CM also visited Lane No. 1 in Shalimar village, where she directed MCD officials to carry out necessary repairs.