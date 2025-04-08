Ensuring justice for all should be every advocate’s duty: Rekha Gupta

Attending the Special Registration Ceremony organized by the Delhi Bar Council as the chief guest on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the advocates voice of a conscious society. She said each one of those present on the occasion carries the responsibility of delivering justice to the last person in line.

The event marked the registration of new advocates into the legal fraternity. MLAs, Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai, Bar Council of India Vice Chairman Shri Ved Prakash Sharma, and other prominent members from the judiciary were present during the ceremony.

During the event, around 1,400 new advocates were formally registered with the Delhi Bar Council.

Addressing the newly-enrolled advocates with Delhi BAR Council, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that they are not just registered but are also pledging a lifelong commitment to justice, truth, and the values of the Constitution.

She emphasized that a true advocate not only protects the rights of his client but also upholds the spirit of the Constitution and strengthens the public’s trust in the judicial system.

Gupta urged the new entrants to the legal profession not to confine themselves to courtrooms but to actively contribute to promoting peace, equality, and justice in society.

Acknowledging the transformative phase the nation is undergoing, the Delhi CM said emerging legal domains, rapid technological advancement, and the growing relevance of digital platforms present both opportunities and challenges for the legal profession.

She expressed the confidence that the new generation of lawyers would respond to these changes not just with legal expertise, but also with dedication, courage, and intellectual integrity, playing a key role in strengthening the justice delivery system.

Gupta also highlighted significant reforms and progress made in the judicial system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the repeal of obsolete laws, digitalization of judicial processes, and making justice more accessible and citizen-friendly.

She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to creating a robust and modern judicial infrastructure, announcing that Rs 4,200 crore has been earmarked for Law and Judiciary in the 2025–26 budget while good amount of funds have been allocated for various judicial schemes, expansion of Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini court complexes, and for implementing the Hybrid Court System.