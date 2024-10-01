Kejriwal will again address Janata Ki Adalat on October 6: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal is again going to the public to hold a ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ scheduled to take place on October 6, the AAP said on Tuesday.

According to the party, this time, the Janta Ki Adalat will be organised at the iconic Chhatrasal stadium in North Delhi, a place where the state government holds the Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, Kejriwal spoke at the same programme on September 22 at Jantar Mantar in the presence of AAP prominent leaders, Delhi CM Atishi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Government Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mukesh Ahlawat, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai.

During his address, Kejriwal had hit out at the ruling dispensation at the Centre accusing it of conspiring to attack the honesty of AAP leaders by sending them to jail in a bid to win against the AAP in elections.

The AAP supremo had also said that the reason behind his resigning from the CM’s post was the allegations levelled against him in the liquor policy case and he had no greed to stay in power or to have the CM’s chair.