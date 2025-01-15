Kejriwal & Verma file nominations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his BJP rival Parvesh Verma filed their nomination papers from the New Delhi seat on Wednesday for the February 5 Assembly elections.

Kejriwal filed his papers in the presence of his family and supporters and later expressed his faith in people of Delhi to choose politics of purpose and service once again, saying their love and blessings have given him strength and inspiration to work with full dedication and spirit.

He began a padyatra from his party headquarters, which culminated at Jamnagar House, where he filed hisnomination. According to AAP, his foot march witnessed support from a large number of people, who also took to streets with an energy that was both contagious and inspiring.

Carrying banners with messages of hope, people walked alongside Kejriwal, while his wife Sunita Kejriwal, along with their son, daughter and sister, were also present.

Several AAP leaders also accompanied Kejriwal including party’s national general secretary (Organization) and MP Sandeep Pathak, former Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, party leader Preeti Menon and other senior leaders.Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and his family paid obeisance at the Maharishi Valmiki Mandir and the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir of Connaught Place.

Meanwhile, Parvesh Verma who also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, said that his sisters accompanying him today became a special source of inspiration and enthusiasm for him.

Verma, who sought blessings at the temple before going ahead for filing his nomination papers, also expressed gratitude to the sanitation workers by honouring them. He also reached Jamnagar House by undertaking a padyatra and filed the papers and said that he along with the people will give a new direction to New Delhi.

Delhi State Election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, other than Kejriwal, other prominent AAP leaders who filed their nominations on Wednesday include, Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti seat and Manish Sisodia from Jangpura seat.

Talking of the BJP, its important candidates who filed their nominations today include Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan, Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar and Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, who is contesting against CM Atishi and Congress’ Alka Lamba.