BJP refutes AAP’s allegation on Rohingya school admissions; demands apology from Anil Jha

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Sunday refuted the allegations made by AAP leader Anil Jha, calling them completely false and misleading.

Jha had claimed that a local BJP MLA assisted in the admission of 10 Rohingya children to a school in Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency.

Kapoor demanded that Jha immediately apologize to the BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar for making baseless accusations.

He also questioned why the AAP government at the time did not oppose the admission of Rohingya children in court proceedings held in December 2024.

He alleged that Jha, acting on the directions of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, is now trying to mislead the people of Delhi with politically motivated and factually incorrect statements against the BJP MLA.

Kapoor clarified that the admission of Rohingya children to a state government school was based on orders from the Supreme Court, issued during the tenure of the then AAP-led Delhi government.

Challenging Jha, Kapoor asked him to produce any letter or document from the BJP MLA supporting or facilitating the school admissions of Rohingya children.

The BJP spokesperson emphasized that his party came to power on February 20, while the court order regarding the children’s admission—on which Jha’s allegations are based—was issued by the Supreme Court in response to a petition filed by a communist thinker and lawyer in December 2024.

Kapoor further claimed that the AAP government did not oppose the petition in court, as it allegedly aligned with the political agenda of Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

