AAP accuses BJP MLA of facilitating admission of 10 Rohingya children in govt school

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that BJP MLA from North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar facilitated admission of 10 Rohingya children into a state government school.

AAP MLA Anil Jha said, “The BJP has robbed Delhi’s children of their rights while secretly favouring Rohingya settlement. First, Hardeep Singh Puri talks about housing them in EWS flats, now BJP MLAs are helping them get into schools,” he added.

The AAP demanded a probe into the charge against the BJP that the party is caring more for Rohingyas than for India’s Dalits, minorities, and the poor.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Jha raised serious concerns over the Centre’s policies, calling it out for adopting double standards that are allegedly destabilizing Delhi and the country.

“Information has surfaced regarding the admission of approximately 10 Rohingya children in schools in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. BJP leaders repeatedly label them as Bangladeshi infiltrators, yet Rohingya students are being admitted to Delhi schools, Jha stated.”

“If my claim is incorrect, I challenge the Karawal Nagar MLA and Delhi government ministers to prove me wrong,” he added.

He said there must be an impartial investigation into the admission of Rohingya children in Delhi schools as the public deserves transparency and truth.