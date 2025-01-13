Kejriwal thanks ECI for assuring action on fake votes in New Delhi seat

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured an appropriate action on the alleged fake votes in the New Delhi assembly constituency ahead of

polls

He said the commission asserted that it won’t let such things happen.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the ECI, Kejriwal informed that an AAP delegation apprised the ECI about 30-40 new voter applications filed at the BJP MP’s behest in the New Delhi Assembly

constituency. He said the poll panel assured inquiring and examining each application before taking any action.

He said the AAP delegation complained to the ECI against an open distribution of jackets, shoes, and cash by the BJP candidate ahead of the polls. The poll panel countered the allegation with the local DM’s report which doesn’t mention anything of the sort. To this, the AAP sought his suspension suspecting his connivance with the saffron party.

He thanked the poll panel for issuing an order on the shifting of votes of their candidate from Patparganj Awadh Ojha enabling his voter registration application from the area so that he could file his nomination.

Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the election commission for giving an appointment to the AAP at a very short notice and taking note of the issues raised by the party and assuring action.

The party’s leaders, who accompanied Kejriwal to the ECI, include Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, MPs, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Bhagwant Mann, in reply to a question on the AAP’s allegations, said while the New Delhi assembly seat is targeted, the Opposition is indulging in getting fake votes registered across the constituency.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi assembly constituency has become the talk of the town as it is in for a triangular contest between the AAP chief, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, alleged, “If 30-40 votes are suddenly registered from MPs’ homes just 10-15 days before the elections, and the local DM justifies it, where is the sanctity of the election process?