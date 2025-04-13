BLO Didis from Jharkhand to lead national training in Delhi

In a quiet yet powerful recognition of grassroots electoral commitment, the Election Commission of India has selected Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from the remote region of Dasham Falls in Jharkhand to serve as trainers in its upcoming national training programme in Delhi. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during his visit to the region, where he met and addressed BLOs from several difficult-to-access pockets.

Describing the BLO didis as “a beacon where even the sun may not reach,” the CEC lauded their perseverance in traversing challenging terrain to ensure comprehensive voter outreach. Their efforts, he said, not only improved enrolment and turnout in such regions but also showcased the resilience and inclusivity at the heart of India’s electoral machinery.

The Commission’s initiative aims to bring exemplary BLOs from across the country to a common platform, allowing their methods, innovations, and field experiences to inform and inspire their peers nationwide. “These women have redefined field-level public service. Their commitment will now set a precedent at the national level,” Kumar remarked.

In his media interaction, the Chief Election Commissioner emphasised the structural strength of India’s electoral framework, highlighting three core components: the institutional mechanism of the Commission, the accuracy of the electoral roll, and the seamless conduct of voting and counting.

He noted that during elections, the Commission, which has a permanent staff of around 500, evolves into one of the world’s largest operational entities by integrating personnel on deputation across 10.5 lakh polling stations.

Further, he stressed the collaborative role of over 10.5 lakh BLOs and political party booth-level agents in maintaining the sanctity of electoral rolls. “Voting is the first step in nation-building. To vote, one must first be a voter,” he said, urging all eligible citizens above the age of 18 to ensure their names are duly enrolled.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Jharkhand’s Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, who commended the BLOs for their meticulous work in voter list preparation and for streamlining queue management—an often underappreciated but critical element in ensuring orderly polling.