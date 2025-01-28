Kejriwal stands firm against toxic water issue, dares legal consequences

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety of Delhi’s residents from the harmful effects of toxic water contaminated with ammonia. He stated that he was not afraid of any legal actions that might follow his efforts to protect public health.

Kejriwal claimed that the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had reported high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna water entering Delhi from a neighboring state. This statement came a day after the AAP leader accused the BJP-led Haryana government of allegedly releasing harmful contaminants into the Yamuna.

“Haryana CM Nayab Saini must not politicize water issues. Such actions will only bring negative consequences. People’s prayers or curses come true. Despite their threats, including filing cases against me, I will not allow the people of Delhi to die due to toxic water,” Kejriwal asserted.

He urged the Haryana Chief Minister to release clean water into the Yamuna and urged the BJP to refrain from indulging in “dirty politics.”

During a media interaction, Kejriwal addressed allegations by the BJP and the Haryana government regarding the Yamuna water supply.

He stated: “The Delhi Jal Board’s report clearly highlights extremely high levels of ammonia toxicity in the raw water.” He also accused the BJP of attempting to silence him through threats of a defamation case.

Meanwhile, after Kejriwal’s allegations on Monday, the DJB, in a social media post, refuted his claims.

The DJB stated: “The allegations made by the former Chief Minister and the current Chief Minister that the Haryana government has released ‘poison in the water’ are false, misleading, and factually incorrect. Such alarmist statements create unnecessary fear. The water quality in the Yamuna is consistent with its usual condition during the winter season. Delhi residents are assured that there is no concern regarding drinking water quality in the city.”

The DJB added that its CEO had submitted a detailed report to the Chief Secretary with a request to inform the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor about the issue.