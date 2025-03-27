Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal of betrayal of Dalits, BCs, minorities, and poor

In a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated the Dalits and the poor were betrayed by the AAP citing improper utilisation of the funds allocated in the budgets during their tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva pointed out that in 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government introduced “Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme”. One scheme was for Dalits (Scheduled Castes) while another was for minorities, backward classes, and the poor.

Advertisement

However, he said, the then AAP government spent a mere Rs 1.5 crore of the allotted Rs 40 crore fund in the financial year 2020-21. Similarly, in FY 2021-22, only Rs 2.90 crore was spent against Rs 50 crore allocated for them, he added.

Advertisement

On similar lines, in 2022-23, Rs 70 crore was allocated, but not a single rupee was spent and in 2023-24, the budget allocation was reduced to Rs 20 crore, but only Rs 1 lakh was spent, the BJP leader claimed.

He said the Kejriwal government also deceived the minorities, the poor, and backward classes with the “Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme” in 2020-21. Nothing was spent against the Rs 60 crore allocation. Similarly, in 2021-22, Rs 70 crore was allocated while a mere Rs 4.2 crore was spent.

The story was the same in 2022-23 and 2023-24 as not a single penny was spent by the AAP government from the allocated amount of Rs 90 crore and RS 30 crore, respectively.

“So, the conclusion is that from 2020-21 to 2023-24, the Kejriwal government made a budgetary allocation of Rs 250 crore for the minorities, backwards, and the poor but spent only Rs 4.2 crore,” he said.

The BJP president said they have urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to present a list of all such deceptive announcements by the Kejriwal government in the assembly.