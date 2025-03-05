SAD slams AAP Govt for giving 100-vehicle escort to Kejriwal to attend Vipassana session in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that it was condemnable that a curfew-like situation had been created for the annadatas who were not being allowed to come to the capital to register their protest even as a red carpet welcome was being accorded to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with more than 100 vehicles escorting him for a Vipassana session from here to Hoshiarpur.

Asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain this state of affairs, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said in a statement: “The Chief Minister should tell why Kejriwal was being accorded a welcome reserved for heads of States when he did not have any Constitutional authority and had no relation with Punjab.”

He said the CM should also tell Punjabis why he had invited farmers for talks and then insulted them by walking out of the meeting in a huff when reminded about the promises made by him and his boss Kejriwal to farmers.

Dr Daljit Cheema said that even as the rights of farmers were being violated, neighbouring States like Rajasthan had announced a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal on the forthcoming wheat crop. “Punjab farmers have not received the promised minimum support price on Moong and Maize and have also not been given compensation for repeated crop losses.”

He also castigated the chief minister for trying to divert attention from the demands of farmers by trying to launch a supposed campaign against corruption and drugs. “The truth is that corruption has been institutionalised under the AAP government even as the political nexus in drug trade has resulted in a sharp increase in drug addiction and overdose-related deaths.”

Dr Cheema also announced that the membership drive of the SAD was nearing completion, with 20 lakh membership slips being received by the SAD and around ten lakh more expected in the next few days. He thanked the entire party rank and file for the hard work involved in reaching out to each and every party worker at the grassroots level.

He also announced that a meeting of the Observers along with the Parliamentary Board of the party would be held on March 10 to elect delegates, following which the process for election of the entire party organisation would begin.

Answering a question, Dr Cheema made it clear that the Supervisory Committee appointed by the Sri Akal Takht had been granted full cooperation by the SAD, but a few members of the Committee had their agenda and were working to damage the party.

“Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar invited the members of the Supervisory Committee to the party office, but they declined the invitation. They were also invited to take membership copies as per their requirements, but they declined to do so. Some members continued to put undue pressure on the Committee Coordinator – Harjinder Singh Dhami due to which the latter and veteran leader Kirpal Singh Badungar resigned as members of the Committee.”

The SAD leader also made it clear that the Working Committee alone had the right to make a decision on recruitment and enrollment of new members of the party. If members of the five-member committee want to enroll members for a new party, they are welcome. However, they cannot do any recruitment on behalf of the SAD, which is a recognised party. “Such members should not try to mislead the people in the name of Sri Akal Takht,” Dr Cheema added.