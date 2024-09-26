Kejriwal stalled city’s development as CM, now staging drama of road inspection to save face: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that during his over nine years tenure, AAP chief only stalled the development of the city, and is now staging a drama of road inspection along with CM Atishi “just to save his face”.

He alleged that it is because of negligence under Kejriwal’s tenure as CM that Delhi’s roads’ condition now resembles that of Patna’s roads during Lalu Yadav’s regime in 1990- 97. Sharpening his attack on AAP chief, he said that during the past decade, Delhi has regressed by nearly four decades in terms of development work and basic infrastructure under the AAP government.

The city BJP chief alleged that Kejriwal’s entire political journey mirrors that of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, as he sold dreams of change in Bihar, but upon coming to power in 1990, he offered the state nothing but chaos and corruption. He further said that Kejriwal misled Delhiites from 2007 to 2013, and when he came to power, he pushed the city into disorder and corruption, halting administration and development.

He claimed that presently the condition of Delhi’s roads, flyovers, schools, colleges, hospitals, and markets is in a shambles, and added that corruption of Kejriwal government is evident from the fact that almost 50 people in the nation’s capital have died due to unnatural causes, such as waterlogging and electric shocks, during this year’s monsoon season.