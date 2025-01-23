Kejriwal pledges to eliminate unemployment from its roots

Announcing yet another promise on Thursday ahead of the assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal said if re-elected in Delhi, job creation would be his government’s top priority for the next five years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener assured the people of Delhi that his party would eliminate unemployment from the national capital with the cooperation of the two crore residents of Delhi just as it achieved historic progress in other fields.

Advertisement

He emphasised that ensuring jobs for the youth would be the top priority for the AAP government.

Advertisement

Highlighting the past successes of the AAP government, Kejriwal claimed that his team facilitated employment for 12 lakh youths during the pandemic and is now working on a comprehensive plan to secure jobs for Delhi’s children. He reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering key sectors like education, health, and infrastructure.

“I am traveling across Delhi for election campaigning, visiting every lane and meeting people. Over the past ten years, we have worked hard to address the difficulties in people’s lives. In the fields of education, healthcare, electricity, water, and roads, we have made significant progress,” he added.

He said that it pains him when Delhi’s children, despite being educated, are unable to get jobs. What’s worrying is that such unemployed youths fall into bad company and at times end up indulging in criminal activities.

The AAP chief said, “Today in Punjab, with our government in power, we have provided government jobs to over 48,000 children and facilitated private-sector job opportunities for more than 3 lakh children in just two years. We know how to create jobs and our intentions are pure.”