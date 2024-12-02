Kejriwal meets murder victim’s kin; blames Centre for poor law and order

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the family members of the 36-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Naraina, and slammed the Centre over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

“Today I met a victim’s family in Naraina, who lost their two sons in the last six months. On Sunday, Manoj was stabbed to death. His younger brother was also killed with a knife in a similar fashion by unknown miscreants earlier,” he told the media.

“What is painful is that the police lathi-charged the victim’s family and the story of this family is very painful”, the AAP leader claimed.

The AAP leader claimed that on Sunday, three murders were reported in the city which is an alarming situation. “There were 3 murders in Delhi yesterday. What we request from Home Minister Amit Shah is security of our residents but the BJP led Centre fails to provide this,” he alleged.

According to Delhi police, multiple teams were immediately formed to identify and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Initially identified persons have been apprehended by the police.

However, the family suspects the involvement of some others also. All these aspects are being investigated, based on the allegations of the family. The family has been assured that action will be taken against all involved, they said.