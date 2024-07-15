Kejriwal Govt in Delhi synonymous with ‘corruption’: Vijender Gupta

Stepping up his attack on the Arvind Kejriwal Government, Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said here on Monday that the city government is synonymous with “corruption”.

“The Kejriwal Government, synonymous with corruption, is setting new records of scams,” Gupta said during a protest outside the TPDDL office in Bawana against the hike in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC).

Pointing out that Delhi is facing a plethora of problems, he said, “While the public is already grappling with the water crisis, they are now facing waterlogging with severe traffic jams in most areas due to rains. Due to the negligence of the Delhi government, the barrage of the Munak canal breached, flooding several blocks of Bawana JJ Colony with three feet of water.”

Advertisement

“The Delhi Jal Board is in a debt of Rs 72,000 crore. The DTC’s condition has deteriorated due to the bus procurement scam. Additionally, the government-funded colleges in Delhi are on the verge of closure,” Gupta said.

On the spike in electricity prices, the former Delhi BJP president said, “The Kejriwal Government is in collusion with the power distribution companies (discoms). The government is involved in transactions worth crores of rupees to benefit these companies by allowing them to loot the common people of Delhi.”

Demanding Kejriwal’s resignation for his misrule, Gupta said, “If he does so, the paralysed administration of Delhi would get a new lease of life, and the public would be relieved from their problems.”