Vijender Gupta chairs high-level meet on CAG reports

A high-level meeting on CAG reports was chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, where he emphasized on timely action and accountability in governance.

He instructed officials to submit a report regarding the CAG report on supply and regulation of liquor by April 20, and also directed the relevant departments to submit Action Taken Report (ATR) on the other CAG reports by April 30.

Advertisement

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, highlighting key findings and observations from the latest audit reports.

Advertisement

This was followed by a comprehensive review of the status of implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and a discussion on the Action Taken Notes (ATNs) related to reports presented during the second session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Gajender Drall, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Undertakings, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and Roli Shukla Malge, the Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, along with other officials of the assembly secretariat were present in the meeting.

Gupta, while addressing the officers during the meeting, emphasized the importance of taking timely action on audit observations and establishing robust mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

The Committees and government representatives reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional coordination for the effective follow-up of audit recommendations.

It has been collectively resolved to enhance monitoring mechanisms and ensure prompt redressal of audit issues in the interest of good governance and public accountability in the national capital.