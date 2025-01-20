‘Kejriwal being CM for thrice, kept hindering benefits meant for poor people’: BJP’s Virendraa Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday, slammed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for ‘hindering’ allotment of 50,000 flats to sanitation workers & labourers in Ghoga Bhavan Narela, despite 60% central funding.

Sachdeva claimed that these flats could have been allotted to sanitation workers and labourers, but Kejriwal, in his three terms as CM, blocked this to prevent the poor from benefiting. He further said that the AAP party is announcing providing houses to poor people before the election.

” There are more than 50,000 flats in Ghoga Bhavan Narela, central govt has invested more than 60% of the money, these flats could have been allotted to sanitation workers and labourers but Arvind Kejriwal, even after becoming CM for thrice, kept hindering this so that poor people don’t get benefitted from this…now that election is about to be held, they are making announcements like they will give houses to poor people…there are 50,000 flats here and if you are ready to let go of your arrogance and ego, Modi govt is ready to fix it and give it to people again…,” he said.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal proposed a new housing scheme for sanitation workers employed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Kejriwal has requested the central government to provide land for the project, which would be constructed by the Delhi government.

Addressing a press on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The land in Delhi comes under the central government… If the central government provides land at highly subsidised rates, then the Delhi government will get houses constructed on them and government employees will pay in easy instalments and become house owners. I have requested that we begin this scheme from the sanitation workers of NDMC and Nagar Nigam, under which the central government will provide land and the Delhi government will construct the house.”

Under the proposed scheme, sanitation workers would be able to purchase homes at subsidized rates and repay the cost in easy instalments deducted from their salaries.

“The sanitation workers will get the instalments deducted from their salaries in the few last years before retiring… I hope the centre and the PM agree on this because this is for the poor people… Later on, this scheme can be implemented for the other government workers too…,” he added.