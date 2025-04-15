Delhi Cabinet approves continuation of power subsidy for farmers, 1984 riot victims, lawyers & domestic consumers

In a major relief to the beneficiaries in the national capital, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to continue the power subsidy provided to farmers, victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, chambers of lawyers, and existing domestic consumers enjoying such benefits.

Moreover, the Cabinet also approved the extension of the EV policy by three months.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood announced that misinformation is being spread by the opposition regarding the discontinuation of the electricity subsidy.

Advertisement

“I want to assure the residents of Delhi that we will not discontinue the subsidy. This is merely propaganda by the opposition,” said Sood.

In the same press briefing, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh stated that there would be no ban on autos or any other category of vehicles.

Notably, the opposition AAP had on several occasions claimed that the BJP government would stop the free electricity being provided to the residents of Delhi.