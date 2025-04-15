India Carpet Expo sees strong global turnout with 195 international buyers on Day-2

The 48th edition of the India Carpet Expo, organized by the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, received an overwhelming response on its second day, with registrations from 195 international buyers and 125 representatives of overseas buyers.

Major participating countries include Australia, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the USA.

The Carpet Expo was inaugurated on April 14, 2025, by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, who lit the ceremonial lamp. He was joined by special guest Amrit Raj, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

On the second day, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Kumar Singh, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan (MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Silk Production, and Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh), and Minister of Labour & Employment and Coordination, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Rajbhar, visited the expo.

They appreciated the arrangements and lauded the vibrant display of carpets. The ministers conveyed their best wishes to all exporters and importers, stating that such expos not only benefit those associated with the carpet industry but also help steer it in a new direction.

CEPC Chairman Kuldeep R Wattal said that the buyers were extremely pleased and expressed gratitude for being provided with such a world-class platform.

The objective of the Carpet Expo is to promote the highly labour-intensive Indian handmade carpet industry, which provides direct and indirect employment to around two million artisans and workers, especially women from rural areas.

India Carpet Expo is one of the largest handmade carpet fairs in Asia, offering buyers a unique platform to explore the finest handmade carpets, rugs, and other floor coverings under one roof.

Wattal, along with Committee Members Anil Kumar Singh, Wasif Ansari, Aslam Mehbub, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Rohit Gupta, Piyush Barnwal, Hussain Jafar Husaini, Sanjay Gupta, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Bodhraj Malhotra, Mehraj Yaseen, Shaukat Khan, and Executive Director and Secretary Dr Smita Nagarkoti, expressed their satisfaction with the progress and success of the expo.

The Chairman noted that the success of the fair depends on the volume of trade conducted between international buyers and participating exporters.

Based on the information received so far, participating exporters are highly satisfied with the business generated in the first two days of the expo, and he expressed confidence that this edition of the fair will prove to be a grand success.