Kejriwal and his wife offer prayers at Hanuman Mandir in CP

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Central Delhi on Friday to offer prayers and took part in the ‘Puja’ and ‘Yajna’.

Speaking to the media after the visit to the temple, Kejriwal said, he prayed to Lord Ram for the wellbeing and good health of everyone in the country, hoping for everyone’s wishes to be fulfilled.

The AAP leader added, “May everyone prosper, May the country progress, and a very Happy Diwali to all. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone and fulfill their wishes. My wife and I came to Shri Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and prayed for everyone’s well-being and health.”

The party shared photos of Kejriwal and his wife, performing prayers at the temple on its official X handle. The post read: “Former Chief Minister, along with his wife, performed traditional rituals at the temple and sought Lord Ram’s blessings for the country to continue progressing on the path of development”.