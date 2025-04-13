Drunken man strangles wife, attempts to stage suicide; arrested by Delhi Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death and hanging her body to stage it as a suicide while under the influence of alcohol in Mahipalpur area of South West Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, a PCR call regarding a hanging was received at Vasant Kunj Police Station.

The woman, identified as Kalpana, 28, was rushed to a hospital in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Initially, legal proceedings were initiated to investigate the matter, as no allegations of dowry harassment were made by the woman’s parents, police stated.

“Kalpana was married to Amit for six years and the couple has a five-year-old child. Her parents informed the police that frequent quarrels occurred between the couple but did not accuse the husband of dowry-related abuse,” a police officer said.

Accordingly, proceedings under Section 198 (enquiry by Magistrate into cause of death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were undertaken.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital. In the report, doctors concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to antemortem ligature strangulation and ruled out any possibility of poisoning.

The deceased’s parents were informed, and a case was registered. Further investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, the deceased’s husband, Amit, confessed that on April 5, he attended a wedding function at Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, along with his family, where he consumed alcohol and later had an argument with Kalpana.

During the altercation, he admitted to strangling her and later hanging her body using a multicolored clothing rope to make it appear as a suicide.

Following the confession, Amit was arrested and taken into custody.