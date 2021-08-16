Jai Ram announces 6 per cent DA, subsidy to BPL, APL families on I-Day

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav with great enthusiasm, fervor and gaiety throughout Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announcing 6 per cent DA and subsidy on edible oil to BPL, APL families.

Thakur while addressing the state level Independence Day at Seri Manch in Mandi amid threats from Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, said six per cent dearness allowance (DA) will be given to government employees and pensioners from 1 July 2021.

This decision will provide financial benefits of Rs 450 crore to the employees and pensioners.

He also announced enhancement in subsidy being provided to BPL and APL families on edible oils from existing Rs 10 per liter to Rs 30 per liter to the BPL card holders and from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per liter to the APL card holder for the next four months.

This will benefit over 18.71 lakh card holders of the State.

Thakur stated that since March 2020, the whole world was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and the timely and effective steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved life-saving for the citizens of the country.

To deal with the adverse economic conditions, the PM announced an economic package providing direct financial assistance to the needy people and free vaccine facility to all the citizens.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the state government had tried to bring the state’s economy back on track by reviving the basic amenities smoothly, the CM said.

He further stated that for the prevention of Covid-19, the biggest vaccination drive of the world was launched in the entire country.

Himachal Pradesh was among the leading states in this campaign and the steps taken by the state for Covid management have been appreciated by the government of India.

The CM said despite all its best efforts, the state lost over 3500 people due to the pandemic and he thanked the Corona warriors for their selfless services provided by them during the pandemic.

“Today, under the strong and visionary leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as a strong nation in the world.

And during the last three and a half years, the state government has launched many schemes for the all-round development of the state and welfare of the people.

As soon as the state government assumed power lowered the age limit of Social Security Pension from 80 years to 70 years without any income limit and their pension was increased to Rs 1,500 per month.

Under Swarna Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojana, all eligible elderly women in the age group of 65 years to 69 years were being provided Rs 1,000 per month without any income limit.

Besides, Shagun Yojana has also been launched in the state under which a grant of Rs 31000 is being given to the daughters of the families living below the poverty line at the time of their marriage,” he added.

He further stated that for the first time, Global Investors’ Meet was organized in the state in 2019 in which investors from different countries participated.

During the event, 703 MoUs were signed with a proposed investment of Rs 96,721 crore and the first ground breaking ceremony of 240 projects with an investment of Rs 13,656 crore had been successfully organized.

In addition, the state government was implementing various schemes to promote tourism. Rs. 200 crore have been sanctioned under the Nai Rahein-Nai Manzilen scheme.

Kangra’s Bir-Billing is being developed as Paragliding, Shimla’s Chanshal valley as Ski and Mandi’s Janjehli as eco-tourism destination, he added.

He presented civil services award to national health mission, information technology department and HP state rural livelihood mission and BDO Gohar Nishanat Sharma.

He conferred Prerana Satrot Puruskar to Dr R K Pruthi and Satpal, Himachal Gaurav Puruskar to Subedar Sanjay Kumar, Subedar Major Balwant Singh, Kartar Singh and Rahul Raina.

He honored various players of the state excelling in various sports and honoured sportspersons Ashish Kumar, Priynka Negi, Ritu Negi, Kavita Thakur, Ajay Thakur, Khila Devi, Diksha Thakur, Priynka Thakur, Jyotika Datta, Vikas Thakur and Coach Naresh Kumar. They were also given cash prizes by the CM.

The chief minister flagged off a new fleet of 34 light motor vehicles for the police department.

Tableaus of different departments were the main highlight of the event.