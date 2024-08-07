It took three days to restore silted & clogged Kushak Nalla into free-flowing drain: LG

Sharing information about the desilting and removal of dirt from a heavily silted and sludge filled Kushak Nalla (drain), Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Wednesday that it took just three days to restore the clogged Kushak Nalla into a free-flowing drain.

Saxena said that all it required was a bit of concerted efforts, a sense of responsibility towards Delhi and an obvious intent to work for the people.

The LG had inspected the Kushak Nalla and Sunehri drains on August 4, while he was accompanied by concerned officials, whom he had directed to take corrective measures regarding the issue.

Advertisement

He also shared pictures and videos of the drain near the Nizamuddin, Barapullah area showing its condition before the cleaning work and post removal of sludge, where the same could now be seen as a free flowing drain.

Taking to social media platform X, Saxena said that with joint efforts of concerned agencies, since his inspection and subsequent directions on August 4, thousands of tonnes of silt and debris have been removed that had choked the drain completely, leading to flooding in neighbouring areas.

He added that the difference is there for all to see, as he shared video clips and pictures the said drain.

On August 4, the LG has visited and inspected the Barapullah, Kushak and Sunehri drains and also the Barapullah bridge at Nizamuddin.

He had mentioned that the reality on the ground was appalling and shameful, and had asserted that It requires urgent corrective measures to ensure smooth flow of water to mitigate flooding.

The LG had therefore instructed accompanying officials to desilt and clear the clogged drains immediately, and had also asked for removal of debris of the construction and demolition waste, which were hindering the free flow of water.

He had also instructed to clear encroachments on Barapulla and restore the bridge to its original state.

Taking to social media platform X on August 4, LG had written, “The pictures attached with this post tell the story of criminal neglect & mindless apathy of the concerned authorities and their leadership. I remain committed to the cause of Delhi & its people.”