Infant care centre’s owner arrested over death of six newborns

The Delhi Police apprehended the owner of the hospital and one of the doctors on duty in connection with the fire incident in the children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi that claimed the lives of six infants.

Taking to social media platform X, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, “The owner of the Baby Care Centre Naveen Kichi has been arrested. No one whether big or small will be spared.”

Talking to a news agency, a police official said of the seven infants who died at the hospital, six died following the fire while one died before the blaze broke out.

It has been alleged that there was no fire exit system in the hospital and accordingly relevant sections of law have been added to the case.

It was revealed that the No Objection Certificate of the hospital had expired on March 31, and while it only had permission for five beds, they had more than ten, the police official added.

The accused identified as Naveen, is said to have three more such clinics in the city, the official added.

Talking about the cause of the fire, based on prima facie it is said to have been triggered due to a short circuit which further triggered some cylinders kept there, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after proper investigation.

Forensic teams and crime investigation teams also reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured of stringent action against those found guilty of negligence leading to the incident.

The health minister directed the concerned Delhi government officials to expedite the compensation to the bereaved families and to those who were injured in the incident, and he also asked them to ensure free treatment to rescued children at best private hospitals under the Farishtey Scheme.