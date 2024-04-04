Indore: Youth shoots girl, her male cousin dead before committing suicide

A youth, suspected to be a jilted lover, shot a girl and boy dead before committing suicide by shooting himself in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

According to police officials, the incident prima facie appeared to be the outcome of a one-sided love affair. According to the police officials, the deceased boy and girl were cousins while the assailant, who later shot himself too, was in a friend of the girl before she severed her relationship with him for some reason.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-IV Rishi Meena said the victims of the shootout were identified as Sneha Jat and Deepak Jat. The accused was identified as Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Rehti village in Sehore district of MP.

The officer said Sneha and Deepak were sitting on the premises of the Swami Narayan temple in the Bhanwarkuan area of Indore in the afternoon. The girl had gone to meet her cousin Deepak, who studied in BE IInd year in the Oriental College situated close to the temple. She studied in the Maharaja College of Indore.

Incidentally Abhishek reached the spot and was infuriated on seeing Sneha in the company of Deepak. When tried to stop Sneha, a heated exchange ensued between the two youths. In the ensuing melee, Abhishek whipped out a pistol and opened fire at Sneha and Deepak. Both the cousins succumbed to gunshot wounds on the spot, the police official said.

After committing the crime, Abhishek ran into the security room at the gate of the Oriental College and asked for water from the security guard. By the time the guard could give him water, Abhishek shot himself too with the same weapon and died on the spot.

The police sent the three bodies for postmortem and informed the families of the deceased while further investigations were on in the matter.