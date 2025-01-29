‘Illuminating Democracy’ event organised at Qutub Minar

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls, south Delhi witnessed a grand celebration of democracy at the ‘Illuminating Democracy’ event at the Qutub Minar premises here on Wednesday.

The event, organised by the District South Election Office, underscored the importance of voter education and participation ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz, while gracing the occasion, said that this event reflects the poll panel’s commitment to ensuring maximum voter participation in the Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Stating that every vote matters, she urged the audience to take the message of contributing to the nation through voting and to spread this message among all to ensure a massive turnout on February 5.

During the event, a light show illuminated the monument, symbolising the power of democracy and the participation of every citizen. There were special recognition and motivational programs for first-time voters, encouraging pride in their electoral participation as a part of ‘First-Time Voter Encouragement initiatives.’

The event promoted the theme of ‘Inclusion for All’ as it celebrated the active participation of PwDs and the transgender community, showcasing the Election Commission’s commitment to inclusivity.