Congress MP seeks party’s clarification on alliance in Bihar post-Delhi polls

Following the the Delhi assembly elections, the alliance of the Congress party with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came into sharp focus in Bihar at a time when the assembly elections in the state are due and expected to be held in October-November.

Political circles are abuzz with speculations – whether the two parties will follow the ‘coalition dharma’ or engage in the politicsof supremacy.

It has become a topic of debate among the masses on Monday as veteran Congress leader Tariq Anwar raised the issue on social media platform X and asked the Congress leadership to clarify the party’s strategy and future plans.

The Katihar MP said, “Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. They have to decide whether they will do coalition politics or go it alone. Besides, it has also become necessary to make fundamental changes in the organisation of the party.”

His statement reflects the ground realities in Bihar. He has the raised questions that every party worker wanted to pose to the Central leadership. The party workers expressed apprehensions that the leadership might decide to go it alone in Bihar too as it did in Haryana and Delhi, despite the fact that the decision failed to achieve the desired results.

Party insiders said coalition politics is the only way out in Bihar but the top leaders might not be ready for it. Congress is never seen on the ground. There was no campaign to substantially increase the party’s strength on the ground by adding new people to the party. Wherever you go, there is no connection between Congress’s top leadership and local leadership.