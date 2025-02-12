Congress refutes allegation of playing a role in AAP’s defeat in Delhi polls

Congress, on Wednesday, vehemently denied playing a crucial role in the defeat of the AAP in Delhi in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Earlier, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan made the allegation against the grand old party. In an apparent reference to Khan, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The allegations made by AAP against Congress for making them lose in Delhi are completely baseless. In fact, the AAP made Congress lose in many states where it had no base but contested elections only with the objective of splitting Congress’ votes.”

“In Gujarat, Goa, and Uttarakhand, where Congress was in a good position against BJP, AAP contested the elections and divided the votes. In these places, most of the winning or losing candidates of AAP later joined other parties including BJP. They contested the elections only to harm Congress,” he said.

Gehlot said by contesting the elections solo the Congress has prepared its role for the future in the national capital. “I am confident that in the coming days, the Congress will play the role of the main Opposition in Delhi. It will also prepare the background for the upcoming elections. The public has now lost faith in the AAP,” the Congress veteran wrote on X.

Earlier, while explaining the AAP’s debacle in the polls, Khan said, “BJP has benefitted from Congress… It has a crucial role in AAP’s defeat.”

In the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 22 out of 70 seats, while the Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row.