LG felicitates Kaanchan Azad for outstanding performance during Delhi polls

Kaanchan Azad, OSD (Media) was conferred with a State Award for ‘Best Electoral Practices for his Outstanding Performance in Media Management’ during the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 18, 2025 6:21 pm

Photo: SNS

Azad was honoured for his outstanding media outreach and awareness campaigns during the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025 wherein he played a crucial role in publishing 500 news articles aimed at educating and engaging Delhi’s citizens about the election process.

Currently serving as the Officer on Special Duty and Spokesperson in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Azad has been instrumental in executing impactful media campaigns to promote electoral literacy and participation.

