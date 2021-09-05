IGMC hospital administration under severe criticism for closing down free langar services to needy patients and attendants

The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla is in the eye of the storm, inviting public criticism for playing spoilsport in serving humanity by an NGO, Almighty blessings, spearheaded by philanthropist, Sarabjeet Singh Bobby.

Ever since the langar premises were forcefully evacuated by the hospital administration with the help of police on Saturday, social media is replete with messages condemning the act.

On the call given by Congress Member Legislative Assembly, Shimla (Rural), Vikramaditya Singh, on Sunday evening people converged at the historic Ridge and lodged a peaceful protest, ‘Dharna’ against the action of IGMC administration.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Singh said that patients were being provided relief in the form of free food and other services that include free ambulance service to cancer patients, oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

“The worst is the insensitivity that the administration exhibited by taking such an action, when Sarabjeet, is recovering from a Kidney transplant and was admitted in a hospital in Chandigarh,” he rued, questioning the emergency to get the langar premises evacuated.

He demanded intervention of the state government including Chief Minister, jai Ram Thakur and Health Minister Rajiv Saijal to resolve the issue amicably and to re-allot the space to Bobby, so that the morale of those rendering services to humanity is not shattered.

Meanwhile, IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr. Janak Raj had stated to the media that the langar was being run illegally.

Nitin Sharma from Sirmaur who came to support the dharna, questioned the state government, whether serving two square meals to the needy and poor was illegal.

“The poor patients along with their attendants coming to IGMC from various parts of the state to the hospital for treatment came with hopes of free food that was served by Sarabjeet Singh Bobby. However, now this will augment their problems,” said Sharma.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the langar is resumed soon.

The langar should not close and should be resumed, added another attendant of a patient at IGMC, Sarpani Devi from Ghumarwin.

Santosh Thakur (55) a volunteer, said that she had sought voluntary retirement last year to give her full time to help the needy by associating with Almighty Blessings.

“I had, for last few years helped in collecting rotis for the Roti Bank of the Almighty Blessings, so that the patients could be served in the langar,” said Santosh, adding that such an action on the part of the hospital administration was is inhumane.

The worst was the manner in which the police threw out the utensils, including medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, she lamented, adding that it was the Almighty Blessings that had even come forward to serve the policemen, while they were rendering Covid-19 duty in various parts of the city.