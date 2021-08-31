HP Red Cross to organise workshop on women’s health on 18 Sept

Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross will organise a training and consultation workshop on women’s health on 18th September to spread health awareness among them, chairperson Dr Sadhana Thakur said on Tuesday.

After the meeting of State Red Cross Society Hospital Welfare Section, Thakur said the Red Cross Society has been serving humanity through various activities in the state and the society had organised 61 blood donation camps in the year 2021.

“3,416 pulse oxymeter, 87,885 face masks, 9,486 PPE kits, 9,522 face shields and 40,710 gloves have been distributed in the state during the pandemic by the society. About 7,087 ration kits have also been provided to the needy during the pandemic,” she added.

She stated that 1,942 persons were provided medical consultation and 3,657 persons were provided mental-social assistance.

“As the trees provide us oxygen, therefore with the participation of volunteers the Red Cross Society also conducted a plantation drive under which a target of planting 1.10 lakh saplings has been fixed.

Around 65 thousand saplings have been planted so far including medicinal plants,” she added.