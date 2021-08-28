HP colleges to reopen from 1 Sept

The colleges in Himachal Pradesh will reopen for undergraduate students from 1 September, a state government official said.

The official said offline undergraduate classes of government, private, Sanskrit colleges will reopen from following the Covid appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

“The admission for 2nd and 3rd year UG classes was started on 16 August along with online classes while the admission process for 1st-year classes will be completed from 31 August and the offline classes will start from 1 September. If needed, the head of the institution should regulate the classes in such a manner that each classroom does not have students above 50 per cent capacity,” he added.

He directed to ensure proper thermal screening, use of masks, proper handwashing, social distancing and sanitation of classrooms and avoidance of unnecessary gathering.