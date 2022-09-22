Himachal Pradesh government has given nod to Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme-2022 for the children in the age group of 3 to 6 years in Government Primary School under the National Education Policy.

The consent was given in the state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years in order to ensure healthy brain development and growth.

Special attention and priority would be given to districts and locations that are particularly socio-economically disadvantaged.

Cabinet also approved the policy to hire pre-primary teachers for which the Education Department will frame Recruitment and Promotion (R and P) rules and till the time R and P Rules are finalized, the Department shall engage the tutors by outsourcing through HPSEDC.

Those candidates who have done a one-year diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre School Education/Early Childhood Education Programme, for these candidates, the department would pursue framing of bridge courses as per norms to make them eligible.

The Tutors will be paid a sum of Rs 9000 per month.

The cabinet gave its approval to double the subsidy on Edible Oil (Fortified Mustard Oil and Fortified Soya Refined Oil) from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for OTNFSA beneficiaries and from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre for NFSA beneficiaries for seven months with effect from September, 2022 to March, 2023 to facilitate the consumers.

It decided to engage 499 para cooks and 563 para helpers in the Forest Department for proper maintenance and catering of 499 forest rest houses and inspection huts throughout the state.

Approval was also given to the World Bank funded Programme ‘Himachal Power Sector Development Programme’ with a total cost of about Rs 2000 crore for timely monitoring, implementation and verification of the proposed PMU establishment in the Directorate of Energy along with structure and functioning.

It gave its consent to establish HP Motor Vehicle Administration and Strengthening of H.P. Department of Transport as per the component of the World Bank funded project for Himachal Pradesh Road and other Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The HP Motor Vehicle Administration would be a one-stop Centre for all citizen services that would cater to all the essential transport-related requests of the citizens such as registration, licensing, emission control, vehicle testing.