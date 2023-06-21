Himachal Pradesh on the path to become self-reliant: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government in Himachal Pradesh has embarked on a journey to become a self-reliant state and increase its economic resources, despite inheriting a significant loan of about Rs. 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government.

“Efforts are afoot towards making the state self-reliant. With a strong emphasis on tourism and hydropower, the state aims to bolster its economy and create employment opportunities for the youth,” he said here on Wednesday.

Various steps have been taken by the state government in the last six months in this regard, he added.

The Chief Minister that said he has actively been advocating for the state’s rights in hydropower projects at various platforms, consistently visiting Delhi to demand an increase in royalty and the state’s share in various Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU)-owned power projects.

Furthermore, due to the concerted efforts the completion of the Shongtong hydropower project has been expedited and is now expected to be finished by July, 2025, he said, adding that this timely commissioning will results in savings of Rs. 250 crore and generate a revenue interest of about Rs. 156 crore.

To attract investments and revive stalled various Investment projects, a two-day meet with investors in Shimla was held recently, he said, adding that this initiative not only promises to increase the state’s sources of income but also provides employment opportunities for the youth.

Various tourism-related projects, highlighting the state government’s commitment to promoting green investments was also discussed, he stated.

In another effort to improve the economy, the state government decided to auction the liquor vends of the state for the year 2023-24, resulting in a profit of Rs. 520 crore. Additionally, the total excise policy implemented this year is expected to contribute about Rs. 3000 crore to the state exchequer, said the Chief Minister.

With the state having decided to impose water cess on hydropower projects, estimating a revenue influx of Rs. 4,000 crore, over one hundred and thirty hydropower projects have already registered under this act,” informed Sukhu.

Moreover, the government is actively focusing on harnessing solar energy, with a target set to produce 500 MW of solar power in the current financial year, he revealed.

This initiative aims to reduce reliance on expensive purchased electricity on a banking basis, he added.

To cut down on expenditure and promote sustainability, the state government plans to gradually replace 1500 diesel buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) with e-buses. The operational cost of e-buses is significantly lower than diesel buses, potentially aiding in the revival of HRTC.

Additionally, the government aims to replace vehicles in all government departments with e-vehicles, with the transport department leading the way.

“The state has also secured permission for the felling of Khair trees on forest land. The Supreme Court upheld the government’s stance, enabling the forest department to fell Khair trees in ten forest divisions. The department is finalizing the standard operating procedure (SOP) of timely extracting and selling timber from Salvage trees found in the forest land, projecting an additional income of Rs. 1000 crore per year for the state government,” he said.