Heat stroke claims 6 lives in Rajasthan

At least six people died of heat stroke related incidents in parts of Rajasthan on Friday.

Three deaths were reported from Balotra district, and one each from Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, according to an official report of the State Calamity, Disaster and Relief Department issued here.

Phalodi district in the state was sizzling at 49 degree Celsius.

Advertisement

Deaths of two other persons from Jaisalmer and Alwar were yet to be confirmed by the Medical and Health Department whether they were victims of heat waves.

For the last 11 days, Rajasthan is reeling under blistering heatwave weather conditions affecting normal life and public transport systems in cities and highways.

Almost all cities and villages are reporting the maximum temperature above 44 degree Celsius.

After Phalodi recorded 49 degree Celsius, Jaisalmer observed 48.3, Barmer 48.2, Jodhpur 47.6, Kota 46.7, Ganganagar 46.6, Bikaner 45.8, Churu 44.8 and Jaipur 42.8.

Despite Chief Minister Bhajanlal’s strict order, the erratic power cuts in most cities (barring the state capital) added to public woes and created miserable life for citizens. The poor supply of water from PHED was another setback for the people living in slum areas.