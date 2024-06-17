BJP govt in Rajasthan fulfilled 45 per cent of promises made in Sankalp Patra: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma claimed that his government has fulfilled 45 per cent of the promises made to the common people in the Sankalp Patra during assembly election-2023.

Empowerment of youth, farmers, women and welfare of the poor through policies and schemes were the priorities of his government, the CM said while addressing at the felicitation ceremony of new Ajmer MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary at Kishangarh last evening.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi as soon as he assumed office in the third term.

The country will be prosperous and happy only with the prosperity of the farmer, he said, adding that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, India has emerged as a strong nation in the whole world.

The CM further maintained his claim that his government took big decisions for the all-round development of the state

and the government has accelerated the work of ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) in view of the water requirement of eastern Rajasthan.

Work is being done with commitment to give concrete shape to Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati and Dewas Project for the districts of South Rajasthan, he said.

According to the CM, the farmers have been provided Rs 2400 MSP by giving a bonus of Rs 125 on the purchase of wheat. “Rajasthan is moving fast on the path of progress in the agricultural sector with crop loan distribution, solar pump, Gopal Credit Card Scheme, mobile veterinary unit and other schemes,” he added.

Sharma said that during the tenure of the previous government, the future of the youth was spoiled due to paper leak cases.

“Our government has formed SIT to curb this and punish the culprits and has taken strict action against them. Also, the Rajasthan government has taken various public welfare decisions in the interest of the state and the general public by implementing the 100-day action plan, which will make the concept of Aapno Agrani Rajasthan a reality”, he elaborated on his 6-months main achievement.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat among others were present at the function.