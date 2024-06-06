Rajasthan: After LS, polls due for one RS and five Raj assembly seats

After the Lok Sabha, elections can be held for one Rajya Sabha seat and five legislative assembly seats in Rajasthan in the next six months.

The fresh by-polls are necessitated for the five seats to fall vacant for the following reasons. K C Venugopal, Congress Organisational General Secretary, and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, has been elected Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.

Devli, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Chaurasi, and Kheenvsar assembly seats would fall vacant once the newly-elected MPs enter the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Congress’ Devli Assembly MLA Hariram Meena has now been elected from the Tonk Lok Sabha seat while Dausa MLA Murari Lal Meena won this LS seats.

Congress’ Sheesh Ram Ola, MLA of Jhunjhunu is now MP from Jhunjhunu, whereas RLTP MLA Hanuman Beniwal from Kheenvsar elected MP from Nagaur, and Bhartiya Adivasi Party MLA Chaurasi assembly Rajasthan Kumar Roat is elected from the Banswara seats.

It is worth mentioning that RLTP’s Beniwal, who was the Nagaur MP and alliance partner of the NDA in the last Lok Sabha, left the Modi Government in the wake of the farmers’ agitation against three bills and their agitation.

In another contrast, five contestants, who lost the December assembly elections in Rajasthan, have now been elected MPs. This group of MPs includes three from Congress, Bhajan Lal Jatav (Karauli-Dholpur), Umedaram Beniwal (Barmer), and Sanjana Rawat (Bharatpur).

Similarly, BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary (Ajmer), and CPI-M’s Amraram (Sikar) are now India Bloc winners.