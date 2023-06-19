Has Censor Board turned Dhritarashtra: Akhilesh on film Adipurush

Even as BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh are refraining from commenting on the controversial film, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav reacted sharply to Adipurush holding the Censor Board responsible for the controversy, calling it “Dhritarashtra”.

In a tweet on Monday, Yadav said that “those who make arbitrary films with an agenda and playing with the faith of the people, censor board should see their ‘political-character’ certificate before giving them the film certificate”.

“Has the Censor Board become Dhritarashtra,” he asked.

Earlier, saints and sadhus of Ayodhya have expressed displeasure on the film Adipurush. The saints had also appealed to the public not to watch the film.

However no BJP leader has commented on the film so far.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government was getting banks to compromise with the fraudsters by rolling out red carpet for those who willfully cheat the banks.

“What kind of harassment does the government make the banks do for the recovery of farmer’s loan or general public’s illness, education or home loan, then why favor the fraudsters? ” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav is constantly attacking the Central and state government through tweets. He has also besieged the government on the deaths due to heat stroke.