Film producer Glodie Behl ventures into audio storytelling with Rosepod

Film producer Goldie Behl is venturing into audio storytelling with the launch of Rosepod.

This is an extension of Rose Audio Visuals, a company dedicated to producing audio stories in a variety of genres. More than a hundred unique audio shows, both fiction and non-fiction, are slated to debut alongside Rosepod.

Both Hindi and Tamil versions of the audio stories will be accessible for listening on all major platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Jio Savaan, Amazon Music, Gaana, and Hungama.

Regarding this transition to audio storytelling, Goldie said in a news release, “Jumping into audio storytelling is a natural evolution, driven by our love for timeless stories and myself as a consumer of audio stories.” In the field of audio, we are not only honing our artistic skills but also fortifying our relationships with our listeners.

“We’re reaching out to everyone through our wide range of stories since it’s a reasonable and accessible form of entertainment,” he continued, “even though the audio space has its divisions, from informative to entertaining content.” Our content caters to a diverse range of listeners, elevating this journey beyond personal development to a melodic rhythm that interweaves universal tales that unite us.

It is well known that Goldie Behl directed Drona (2008). In addition, he created the television series Reporters (2015), Aarambh (2017), and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara (2012). He also developed the web series Duranga (2022).