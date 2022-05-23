Gurugram issues Work-From-Home advisory to pvt institutions, offices amid rain

In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain with thunderstorms in Chandigarh on Monday, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

“This will also assist civic agencies in expediting dewatering and repair activities,” the instructions stated.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, multiple photographs and videos of the powerful gusts and lightning were shared on Twitter.

Sushant Lok, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector-18 Road, Golf Course Road, and Sector-44 Road all had trees uprooted.

“There is a probability of light and moderate rain with thunderstorm lightning and gusts of wind (40-50 kph) in Gurugram district and neighboring areas throughout the day,” the MeT department says.

The Gurugram traffic police advised commuters on traffic movements via Twitter. Due to flooding and traffic congestion, commuters were encouraged to work from home.

However, there was no major traffic congestion on the national highway or other important city intersections.

Due to waterlogging, traffic flow was congested, resulting in delayed traffic on the city’s internal routes.

“We have deployed over 2,500 traffic personnel along with Crain for smooth traffic movements. We are also updating people not to step out unnecessarily,” Ravinder Kumar Tomer, DCP (traffic) told IANS.

The worst affected stretches were Hanuman Chowk, Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul mode, Sector 29, Sector-44 road, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

