Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of city, brings down mercury

A spell of light showers lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the hot weather.

According to the weather agency, temperature recorded a sudden fall during this period over Northwest India including Delhi.

The weatherman had forecast light rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for the national capital over isolated places, and also at some places in the NCR region on Saturday.

Advertisement

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida and other places, the IMD had forecast in the afternoon.

According to the weatherman, during the day, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 39.3 degrees C, which was 3.2 notches above the season’s average.

The minimum temperature on Saturday morning pegged at 23 degrees C, which was two degrees more than the normal for the season.

The weather department issued advisories for thunderstorms and lightning over the parts of Delhi-NCR had informed people to stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible, take safe shelters, asking not to take shelter under trees and to not lie on concrete floors and also not to lean against concrete walls.

For Sunday, the weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky, light rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 33 degrees C respectively.