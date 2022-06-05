Guru Randhava to add Glamour to Shimla Summer festival

Shimla is one of the most sought after tourist destinations during the summers. This year the Shimla Summer Festival will be organised after a gap of two years. This festival has always been a great attraction for the tourists but could not be held due to Covid protocol. Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa will be the main attraction of the festival.

On 5th June there will be a Kaun Banega Crorepati show. On June 6, Nati King Kuldeep Sharma’s show on June 7, singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi will give colorful performances. On June 8, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa will perform. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will attend the last evening as the chief guest.

People can also enjoy delicious cuisines during the International Summer Festival. The administration has allowed traders from outside states to set up 124 food stalls on Ridge and Mall Road. People and tourists can taste the spicy delicacies of their choice in these stalls. Some of these stalls have already been set up on Mall Road. These stalls will remain open till June 6.

The International Summer Festival will be held at the Ridge Ground from June 5to 7. This time Punjabi and Himachali songs will be tempered in the cultural evenings of summer festival. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Himachal singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi along with Pahari singer and Kuldeep Sharma will be the main attractions in the cultural evenings. Programs will run till 10 pm in the summer festival which has started on June 4. During the day there are Pahadi programs and by night the artists give colourful performances in Star Night on the Ridge.

It is for the first time that programs will be held throughout the day during the summer festival. DC Aditya Negi told that the summer festival program will be made memorable. There will be Pahari Naati, Sports Competitions, Dance competitions, Rock Band competitions, Traditional Folk Instrument competitions, Fashion Show, Kavi Sammelan, Healthy Baby Show, Flower Show, Police Army and Home Guard Band Competitions. He said that self-help groups, Mahila Mandals, school students and Anganwadi workers would also perform nati during the summer festival. Exhibitions will be organized at various places in the city.