Generate employment for women by including them in cooperative movement: Delhi Minister

Delhi’s Minister of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) Raaj Kumar Anand has recommended a survey to identify opportunities in small industries for generating employment for women.

Anand on Friday chaired an important meeting with the Secretary of RCS and the General Manager of Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) to assess the current cooperative model’s performance and discuss the possibilities for its expansion.

Elaborating on the expansion and diversification of DCCWS, he expressed that it will have a positive impact on the local economy, job creation, and women’s empowerment, and added saying that women’s skills must be inducted in the cooperative movement.

The minister also proposed a strategic initiative to diversify Cooperative Stores, emphasizing the necessity to establish new stores and enhance the capabilities of existing ones to the larger interest of the public.

Anand highlighted the absence of monthly reports and recommended conducting a comprehensive survey in a view to further identify employment opportunities within small industries and also look out for initiatives that can generate employment for women.

He said: “This forward-looking approach aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering local communities. The envisioned expansion of cooperative stores and the emphasis on small industries reflect a dedication to inclusive development.”

The minister further informed that meticulous planning will be undertaken to open new stores and augment the functionality of existing ones for the larger interest of the public, and adding on to that, the survey will play a pivotal role in identifying potential avenues for collaboration and growth, he added.

“The Kejriwal government remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cooperative models that contribute to the holistic welfare of society,” Anand said.